Kiara Advani in a Monika Nidhii lehenga shows how to welcome elegance in style; Yay or Nay?

A fan moment alert, let's make it twice, please! Kiara Advani in a lehenga? Say no more! Our craze to get the ethnic elegance right in a lehenga stays steadfast and not to be dramatic and partial, when it comes from a pro fashion diva, everything seems to be a little more interesting. As our geekiness towards learning what's still trending and equally stunning lives on, we've found that the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress is having a ball with defining fashion in more ways than one. Check out her latest look.

A lehenga set never tries too hard and that's the kind of happy-and-envy-inducing ensemble we need for life because do wedding invites ever stop coming our way? Kiara's recent look had dolled up all gorgeous in a Monika Nidhii three-piece creation. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, it featured a plunging neckline sleeveless blouse with mirror-work embroidery which oozed an allure that hit supremely. It was teamed with a high-waisted panel skirt that had aari embroidered patterns scattered and coupled with the royalty of mirror-work which also went ahead to translate its beauty on the organza dupatta with a scalloped hem and tasseled detail.

With a look so fine as your reference, you won't be lost at where to start and how to slay. The 29-year-old's desi ensemble looked its best with statement chaandbali earrings, your ensemble is still the show-stopper, love this concept, much? Give chunky accessories a break as seen here. Want some makeup on? Keep your skin semi-dewy and matte with nude pink lipstick, a bindi, eyelashes doused in mascara, and eyes enhanced with kohl.

