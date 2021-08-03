Kiara Advani opts for a pristine white Ralph Lauren dress with backless details; Yay or Nay?

Whether it’s about rocking a bright red pantsuit or making a statement at a festive occasion, we can always count on Kiara Advani to make a statement. The Kabir Singh actress has always managed to switch things up when it comes to her style and we’ve always been a fan of it. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as the actress picked out a pristine white look by Ralph Lauren and made the internet go gaga over her look.

In a series of pictures shared on her social media platform, the actress garnered likes as she posed in the Ralph Lauren creation. The white number bore a halter neckline that hug her body while strappy detail on the back held the top half together. The backless outfit perfectly hug her body to show off her curves while the flowy A-line skirt added that feminine, flowy touch to the look.

While we’ve been accustomed to seeing Kiara in some of the brightest outfits, the actress surely had our hearts in this white number. While the outfit was enough to make a statement, she stuck to her gold dangler earrings to accessorise the look while also maintaining balance. Leaving her hair down in soft waves, the actress chose to keep her makeup confined to neutral tones while a flush of coral tones added colour to her cheeks.

We are quite a fan of her all-white look, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

