Kiara Advani paired her ganji & joggers outfit with Rs 2.5 lakh Gucci x Balenciaga Hacker Project bag

Kiara Advani has a strong penchant for athleisure. When she's not dolled up in the most gorgeous lehengas and breezy kurtas, the actress likes to keep it casual in comfortable athleisure monotone outfits like leggings and sports bras, loose joggers and more. Additionally, the Shershaah actress likes to elevate her look with some expensive arm candy!

Spotted at the airport, the 29-year-old actress did just that. She sported a casual look in the form of a black skin-fit ganji that she wore over a pair of white joggers, putting comfort first for her travels. She sported this with a pair of colourful sneakers before striking a pose for the shutterbugs.

Adding colour to this look, Ki also accessorised her outfit with a statement bag. A white floral canvas tote bag from the Gucci x Balenciaga's collaboration project, The Hacker Project, was Ki's latest choice of arm candy. The bag is priced at a whopping 3,149 pounds which roughly converts to Rs. 2.5 lakh!

Keeping her makeup as simple as her outfit, Advani went for a minimal glam, almost no-makeup look with just filled in brows and concealer to blur her skin. Her glossy mane was left free and styled in a poker-straight manner to complete the actress' look.

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's latest airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

