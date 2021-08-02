Kiara Advani paired her salmon pink ethnic outfit with a Gucci Diana tote worth Rs 3 Lakh: Yay or Nay?

One of the most desirable Bollywood actresses today has to be Kiara Advani. The Kabir Singh actor has a number of films in her kitty and is known for not just her on-screen performances but also her fashion sense which is a total hit among millennials.

The 28-year-old actress has a soft spot for athleisure outfits and is often spotted running errands and attending meetings in coordinated yoga sets. Bright colours are a popular choice in the Good Newwz star's closet. This time around, the actress took a break from her casual off duty looks and picked out something different.

Papped in the city, Kiara Advani posed and struck a pose for the shutterbugs in a salmon pink kurta. The elegant sleeveless number was styled with matching cropped pants and a sheer dupatta. Kiara accessorised her look with a pair of sandy-hued mules with floral embroidery on them, a denim face mask with her initial K on it and a pale blue Gucci tote bag.

Our hearts are set on Kiara's Gucci Diana bag that is a re-issue of the 1971 version that was popularised by Princess Diana. Kiara's light blue leather tote bag featured bamboo handles and two neon removable bands that added a pop of colour to it. The brand's iconic double G pattern in gold was imprinted on it. On the website, the bag is priced at a whopping 3,980 USD which roughly converts to Rs. 2.96 Lakh without taxes!

We loved the simplicity of Kaira's look but wish she'd have done away with the mules and opted for juttis instead. The bag though, we're all hearts for it!

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

