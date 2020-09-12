Kiara Advani pairs her grey sweats with a Valentino bag worth Rs 2 lakh; Yay or Nay?

The Kabir Singh actress makes quite a statement as she steps out in a casual avatar and sports her luxury buy. Check it out

Lately, Bollywood celebrities have been obsessed with their luxury buys. From bags to shoes and even cars, they are always spending big bucks on expensive brands and their past looks are enough proof of it. Joining this bandwagon is Kiara Advani who has been making quite the statement and has grabbed enough eyeballs since the release of Kabir Singh. While her wardrobe speaks for itself, it’s her luxury finds that often steal the attention.

To prove our case, we have a look from today as she stepped out in the city. The actress who was spotted in a pair of grey sweat pants looked every bit chic as it bore electric pink stripe along the side. The Kabir Singh actress styled it with a matching full-sleeved tee that featured an over-sized silhouette. Adding colour and bling to the look, Advani made a sporty statement with metallic rose gold platform sneakers that also added height to the look.

What stole the show were not the metallic sneakers but her Valentino shopper bag that is literally worth INR 2 lakhs approximately. This is not the first time Kiara has styled her casual ensemble with the luxury find. She was previously seen making a similar statement as she was spotted out in the city.

What are your thoughts about it? Do you like her luxury find?

