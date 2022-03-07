Kiara Advani is a peachy princess in Manish Malhotra's ultra-shiny feathered lehenga set: Yay or Nay?

How much desi-ness ever seems enough? Isn't it true that an ethnic style is comfortably fit to be everyone's cup of tea? It easily brings an appropriate amount of glamour and makes us want to live nothing but the diva life. Even the pandemic couldn't rain on our style parade as we went on to attend virtual weddings and parties clad in ethnic ensembles. If a lehenga, we mean, not the average ones are still your go-tos, here's a burst of gorgeousness your eyes can absolutely get used to.

Say bridesmaid outfit goals (the perfect kind) with a lehenga set that makes for an unmatchable pick. Kiara Advani just took us on a high-shine tour with her recent looks who's so very busy right now as her sister Ishita Advani got hitched. We took it upon ourselves to give you a glimpse of how you can beautifully hit the peak of your dress-up game for your sister's or anybody's big, bright, and most special day. The Kabir Singh actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in a Manish Malhotra creation. She beamed as the stunner had her peachy girl mode on. The attire was heavily adorned with sequins, gold-embroidered beads, and intricate borders that bore swoon-worthy patterns.

The lehenga truly gets a one-up credit for all the enchanting feather details it came with. The dupatta too just complemented and the criss-cross style blouse glorified with multi-coloured sequins and a plunging neckline just knows how to do the fab trick of making a statement. Easy to replicate, this was no mind-bending look for her accessories were to the point with bangles and drop earrings that bore studs and Kundan. A middle-parted hairdo styled into a partially sleek and wavy looked the best and so did her strong highlighter game with an amazingly done eye makeup.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments section.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 of Kiara Advani's necklaces that proved a bang on accessory game is all we need to look smashing