Kiara Advani is the perfect bridesmaid in a fuschia pink gown by Monish Jaising; YAY or NAY?

Kiara Advani has not only been applauded for her brilliant performance in movies, but also for all the outfits she wears during the promotions and also otherwise. She has managed to make quite a strong style statement everytime she steps out and the audience is in complete awe of her ability to pull off any outfit.

Kiara Advani has managed to set our hearts on fire time and again as she is seen dressed in various outfits. From sarees to lehengas to coord sets, there is really nothing that the actress cannot pull off. She has been quite popular among the youngsters for her minimalistic and fuss-free style and has often been applauded for her street style, casual looks. Everytime she steps out, be it for a promotional activity, for a dinner date or just for her gym class, Kiara looks mesmerising in literally every outfit.

The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress was the most glamorous bridesmaid in town as she kickstarted her sister, Ishita Advani’s wedding festivities with an intimate bachelorette and a sangeet ceremony. Kiara was the perfect modern bridesmaid as she ditched the mainstream traditional attire and opted for a sultry cut-out gown for the joyous occasion.

The gown was by Monisha Jaising, and was adorned in different tones of the trendy spring colour - fuschia pink! It featured a broad double-strapped one-shoulder neckline with a keyhole detail, intricately-placed cut-out on her toned midriff, and a flowy floor grazing skirt that added a tropical feel to the look. Finally, the risqué thigh-baring slit on one side added a sultry charm to the elegant silhouette.

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, the ensemble was accessorised layered beaded bracelets and matching ornate dangling earrings. She finally sealed the look with clear peep-toe sandals.

For her hairstyle, the Jugg Jugg Jeeyo actress chose to keep her tresses open with curled ends and a centre parting. Her minimalistic makeup featured a glowing dewy base, mascara-adorned lashes, filled-in brows, blushed cheeks, a dash of highlighter and a pink lipstick that complemented her attire.

What do you think of Kiara Advani’s modern bridesmaid look? Yay or Nay? Let us know in the comments below.

