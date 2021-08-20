Kiara Advani in pink activewear showed us how to break free from the subtle colour rut; Yay or Nay?

Activewear is always on the move in Kiara Advani’s style diaries. If you’re a gym or a yoga enthusiast, you know that comfortable clothing is quintessential and the best part is when it does not stop you from taking it to any location. Case in point: The Kabir Singh starlet’s street style talks about yoga pants as well.

Kiara Advani has given us ample outfit inspiration lately, the ones that are sure to make standout statements at weddings or when at brunch. She was photographed at a shoot location in NEU Apparel’s two-piece set. The jazzy and super stretchy outfit consisted of a high-neck sports bra and ultra-high rise yoga pants that came with a broad waistband. The well-fitted hot pink number gave us a glimpse of her toned midriff. To further accentuate her sporty look, she tied up a grey jacket around her waist and slid her feet into Nike’s running shoes. She teamed her overall look with her most loved and forever accompanying Christian Louboutin’s Frangibus tote bag. She wore a face mask similar to her jacket’s hue.

Her makeup spelled pink too with flushed cheeks, pink lips, eyes tightened with kohl, groomed eyelashes and eyebrows. Kiara’s hair was brushed into a pulled-back ponytail. With no accessories in sight, her look was wrapped with nails painted in white.

Do you like this look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kiara Advani to Alia Bhatt: Celebs showed how to ring in Raksha Bandhan with a fab makeup game