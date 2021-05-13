Kiara Advani, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Deepika Padukone: Celeb inspired anarkali looks for Eid celebrations

While you are locked up at home, nobody says you can't dress up and look your best! Take inspiration from these simple anarkalis that celebrities have sported to make a statement!

One of the biggest festivals, that sees one of the grandest celebrations every year, has to be Eid. So much so that celebrities also keep their film release around this time. While this time the celebrations might seem more muted, who's to say you can't dress up and look your best? Take inspiration from this simple yet stunning anarkalis that celebrities have sported, to style your look today!

Kiara Advani

Want to go all glam? We think Kiara's ink blue floor-length anarkali with heavy golden embroidery is just right. The structured outfit is sure to accentuate your figure. Keep the look minimal by picking out simple gold juttis to style the outfit with and keep your hair voluminous like Kiara!

Jonas

Aiming for the girl-next-door look. We're still crushing hard on Priyanka Chopra's baby pink Anita Dongre number. The cut sleeve outfit bore minimal floral embroidery for a simple look that isn't over-the-top. Styled with a churidaar and matching dupatta, this look is all things girly!



If you're a fan of prints and patterns, Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi anarakli is just perfect. The floral printed number bore a bustier-style top and heavy border at the bottom. Paired with a matching churidaar, metallic pumps, statement earrings and a sleek hairdo, this makes for one of the most understated looks.



A simple way to add an element of fun and quirk to your outfit is through prints. Alia Bhatt's Tarun Tahiliani number is the perfect example of this. We love the simplicity of the white and orange outfit and how simple prints gave it a more quirky look. Style it with heels and let your hair free!

Kriti Sanon

One of the best things about anarkalis, is that they're the best to twirl in and make for the best outfit to take pictures in! Kriti Sanon made the most of her sunshine yellow anarkali by taking a few spins in it and painting a pretty picture.

Sara Ali Khan

Didn't have the time to plan your outfit? Sara Ali Khan has just the hack for you! Pick out a simple white anarkali and style it over a pair of white leggings. Over this, thrown on a colourful, printed dupatta to add a touch of colour to the monotone look. A pair of simple juttis and statement earrings will also add glamour to this!

Here's wishing all our readers Eid Mubarak!

