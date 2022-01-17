Kiara Advani, Priyanka to Katrina Kaif: ROMANTIC white ruffle dresses to bookmark ahead of Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day may be a month away but there's no such thing as being too prepared, right? One of the most romantic days of the year is upon us and while red might always seem like the colour of the season, there's something understatedly romantic about white. And what more than elegant ruffles in tires of fabric accentuating your curves?

Sounds too good to be true? These celebrities have made a strong case for it and we're taking notes and have bookmarked them to have the perfect outfit well in advance, whether it is for date night with bae or a girl's night out.

Kiara Advani

For an event, the Shershaah actress showed off her lean and sculpted frame in a bodycon Emilio de la Morena dress with tiered ruffle fabric giving it a romantic look. The actress colour-blocked her outfit with a pair of bright orange strappy stilettos, side-parted hair and romantic red lipstick.

Katrina Kaif

For a Galentine's dinner with your BFFs, take notes from Katrina Kaif on how to ace romantic dressing this year. She sported an elegant off-shoulder corset-style ruffle tier dress which was part breezy and part fitted, perfect for every body type. A pair of white stilettos and her hair styled into an elegant side-parting flushed pink lips and rosy cheeks completed her look.

Sara Ali Khan

For a more flirty look, Sara Ali Khan struck a pose in a mini tiered off-shoulder ruffle dress. She looked adorable in the polka-dot number that the Love Aaj Kal actress styled with a pop of colour in the form of bright pink strappy stilettos and a bright orange earpiece.

Disha Patani

For the promotions of Malang, Disha looked ethereal in a strappy maxi tiered dress with simple ruffles horizontally placed on it. A thigh-high slit and long beaded necklaces gave this outfit a beachy and lazy vibe that we're in love with!

Malaika Arora

Even Malaika Arora gave the outfit her vote of confidence when she stepped out for a brunch date with Arjun Kapoor. Malla sported a short tiered ruffle full sleeve dress with a plunging neckline, boots and a bright yellow clutch to complete her look.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

If you're keen on taking things a notch higher, take notes from Priyanka Chopra Jonas who sported a Georges Hobeika white tiered ruffle strapless gown on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Her outfit was a real bridal gown and she showed us that there's no harm in giving your bridal attire a new life!

Kendall Jenner

Oozing romance, Kendall also sported a delicate tulle layered gown at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. A statement belt and ruffles on her shoulders added a dramatic edge to this romantic number that she completed with face-framing tendrils left loose and a statement emerald ring.

Which diva's ruffle white outfit are you taking inspiration from for V-Day? Comment below and let us know.

