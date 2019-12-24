Kiara Advani promotes Good Newwz giving a 90’s tribute by wearing denim on denim; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani has been buzzing after her last release Kabir Singh. The actress stepped out in the city for promoting her soon to be released movie Good Newwz.

Celebrities are bringing back the famous 90’s trends and this is making quite a buzz this season. Denim on denim, cat-eyed shades, chokers, mini-skirts are the current rage and our beloved Bollywood celebs are always looking for opportunities to one up their fashion game. Kiara Advani, once shying away from experimenting with fashion is putting her foot down and embracing out of the box fashion choices. From pairing a neon yellow jumpsuit with Matrix inspired shades to pulling off a rugged denim on denim look, she just keeps getting better and better.

The diva opted for a rugged denim shirt with notched lapels and pearl detailing at the sleeves, it was surely a bold choice. She tucked her embellished shirt in a pair of slouchy denim pants. The pants were a tint lighter than her quirky shirt. Kiara chose to top it off with a pair of light blue stilettos. The Good Newwz actress, didn’t favour much makeup and went for a ‘no makeup’ look. She completed her look with a pair of round rimmed black shades (another 90’s trend). More power to head to toe denim!

We love the fact that Kiara opted to revive this 90’s trend and did it so very eloquently. The ensemble looks extremely casual and the pearl embellished denim shirt adds that much needed extra zing. We will surely be taking cues from her while coming up with our take on this buzzing trend. Good Newwz is set to release on 27th December, 2019.

What do you think about Kiara Advani’s trailblazing look? Comment below and let us know.

