Kiara Advani proved she’s a master of a pantsuit style in an Amit Aggarwal outfit; Yay or Nay?

The old school rule to wear pantsuits to the office would be formals alone with zero experimentation involved. Probably put on a black suit and get going. But, here are the days when trying out a different colour is the new cool. Who better than Kiara Advani to show that pantsuits are downright classy with power statement-making potential?

She has been lately going big on her desi mood by donning sequin sarees, sharara suits, and more, but she finds a way back to pantsuits both in bright and muted tones. Something to watch out for is that you’ll be introduced to slip out of your comfort zone and spice it up with sunglasses, accessories, or footwear. Her latest pick was an Amit Aggarwal white striped pantsuit which she wore for an event as her OOTD. It featured a suit with lapels and a single silver button at the center that held it together and was paired with high-waisted pants. Stylist Eka Lakhani’s worked the 3/4th sleeved suit set by adding a sultry-looking white lace top that took the formal outfit to the nines by making it eligible to be taken to informal events. She further complimented the three-piece combo with Antarez Jewels’ stacked gold bracelets highlighted with hues only on one hand. Strappy suede heels rounded off her look.

Her gorgeous wavy and dyed hair sat so effortlessly on her suit while her matte skin, glossy peach lips, flushed cheeks, tightlined eyes, and filled-in eyebrows brought her bold but pristine look together.

