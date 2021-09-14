Kiara Advani proves her love for tie dyed co ord sets never fade in a green number from Boohoo: Yay or Nay?

With the upcoming trends, tie-dye is also a new love for everyone. From Bollywood to Hollywood, celebs are drooling over this fashion. There was a time when it was limited to tops and tees but now you can see it all over. Jeans, shorts, dresses, suits, and even sarees, nothing is left. It feels like a tie-dye wave has flooded the market.

Well, when it is so in right now, how can our B-Town stars stay away? From Katrina to Janhvi, the virus of this trend has hit everyone. Recently Kiara Advani was also caught showing off her tie-dye co-ord set and she looked damn hot. Kiara is loved for her acting as well as her style.

The Kabir Singh actress took it to her Instagram and posted a picture of her looking stunning in a green and white coloured tie-dye co-ord set. She was on fire with her outfit, makeup, and hair. She donned a bralette style top with a deep V halter neck. It was totally backless with a thick strap at the bottom. The co-ord set came with a matching pair of straight fit wide-leg pants.

Kiara topped it off with statement gold hoops, a dainty gold necklace, and gold rings from Bansri Mehta Designs. The white strappy heels added elegance to the whole street style look. Keeping it neutral with dewy bronze makeup and beachy waves she completed her look.

The overall vibe was just something we can't get our minds off. She took the whole tie-dye trend to another level.

