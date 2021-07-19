Kiara Advani proves that one shoulder outfits are nothing short of glamorous and can never go wrong

The obvious fashion friends of this season include sequins, knits, cropped jackets, and more. But, if you’re still missing what the summer sunshine brought along, like sleeveless, strapless tops and the “less is more” vibe, and we’re here to bring back something from the balmy days. If your fashion craze is real, you probably wouldn’t mind catching up with your old-favourite outfit. We’re referring to one-shoulder ensembles that are nowhere to be seen in times of monsoon.

It is a great pick for cocktail and birthday parties, thanks to its flirty and cute vibe. If you can’t wait to embrace them with open arms now, we’re here to keep you company with a few references that say all the go without a second thought! We thought actress Kiara Advani did a fantabulous job every time she donned these and it’s safe to say, it never looked so good before.

Pinks even in their lightest or deepest element, always evoke a merry vibe. They also pack a punch in helping you look extremely charming and here’s how the Good Newwz actor proved it to us. She donned a bubblegum pink mini ruched dress that bore an asymmetrical hem that entailed little ruffle details.

The ideal word to describe the Kabir Singh actress in neons would be forever favourite. Bank on her to make more than a hundred heads to stare and pause right there. Dressed in an Atsu neon green jumpsuit, it featured a sweetheart neckline on one side and the suit-like finish on the other that also stretched to flow as a knotted drape sash. Do you want to take it to a brunch? Take your sunnies and head out!

While the previous year may have thought us well to always trust in comfort first. Adding little elements of glitter can take you miles away. Carry the same tip as you move ahead and remember to keep it over-the-top if you must. Kiara picked out a Neeta Lulla pink full-length number that consisted of a ruffled one-shoulder sleeve and from the waist down, it looked like a mermaid fit that dazzled in embellishments.

Which look do you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

