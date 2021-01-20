Kiara Advani to Ranveer Singh: Everyone is OBSESSED with this new accessory trend

Looking for trendy accessories? Here's a runway trend that is getting popular among celebrities. Check it out

Every few months, there comes a time when an accessory or a piece of clothing is on everyone’s mind. These trendy pieces become a celeb favourite in no time and are one of the most dominant pieces in most wardrobes. While these trends last for a few weeks or months, they become the most talked about thing in the fashion industry. Case in point, the current favourite obsession of BTown are the bucket hats and while it’s a trendy statement, it can hide the fact that you’re having a bad hair day! I mean, what’s better than that?

is the first on this list as the actor has managed to give the trend full justice. He’s seen sporting the bucket hat on multiple occasions and his recent luxury find by Dior stands to be our top favourite.

Next on our list is Ishaan Khatter who often hides his curly mane under a bucket hat. With his choice of quirky clothes and colourful ensembles (or just abs), he surely knows how to rock a bucket hat in style.

Moving on, we have Kiara Advani who worked up her way into rocking two trendy styles into one look. First, she chose for a pair of tie-dye pants and styled with with a simple tee. She then elevated the look by styling it with a matching bucket hat which was a perfect accessory for her exotic vacation ahead of her.

While talking about the bucket hat trend we cannot miss the OGs, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid who made this ugly hat trend look model chic. The young mothers surely know their way around runway trends and make the most of it by flooding their feed with the same.

While this hat trend is a big hit internationally, celebs are just warming up to the new accessory in town.

