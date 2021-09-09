Kiara Advani rocked a metallic gold jacket with her new favourite tote bag and sneakers; Yay or Nay?

It would be a lie to disagree that one wishes to look the part when catching a flight. Today airport is considered a fashion hub where everybody aims to put the best foot forward with anything that delivers a result between natty and comfort. We're glued to Kiara's latest jet-set look and the one she sported two days ago in white denim shorts.

Whether you plan on keeping your look to a minimum or go all diva-like, there’s more than one lesson you can borrow here. Although the Kabir Singh actress is a massive fan of a Dior tote bag, she chose to style RE/DONE’s tie-dye sweatshirt and frayed denim shorts with Ahikoza’s Junya tote bag and funky Balenciaga sneakers on Tuesday when spotted at the Maddock Films office. Kiara found her hand accessory and shoes to be the new entrants that made it to the favourite list. Here’s another proof of the star keeping the language of her OOTD chic when she landed back in Mumbai yesterday. While we had our eyes set on her metallic gold jacket, which she layered over a white camisole top and matching denim shorts, this time she swapped the frayed details and kept it simple.

Can we just take a moment to draw your attention to the same orange snakeskin bag and the Triple S leather sneakers with neon green soles? When you own something so spiffy, how can you not take it around with you almost anywhere and everywhere?

Do you love Kiara's bag and sneakers? Which look has your heart? Let us know in the comments below.

