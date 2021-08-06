Kiara Advani’s beach ready numbers are a must have in every girl’s vacation wardrobe

Kiara Advani’s beach style is scorching hot numbers that you shouldn’t miss having in your adobe. Bright bikinis to muted crochet cover-ups, the diva surely knows how to play with her styles to be at comfort all while looking stylish and perfect to the vacation spot that she is in. While the entire Bollywood was crazy about the Maldives, Kiara wasn’t the one to break that chain. She sported some chic styles setting the internet on fire flaunting her envious beach body. A look into Kiara’s Instagram feed will prove that she is a beach babe and her beach styles are anything but ordinary. Take inspiration from the diva to ace cute and bright beach styles.

Kiara styled her look for a fun evening by the pool in a sunshine hued strapless bikini and long white cover-up. Taking the less is more route, her simple look was made stunning with her choice of beach-friendly accessories like a straw hat and a diaphanous gauze shrug. Her twist-front bandeau bikini is a winning choice to look sexy and contrast the cool blue beach.

Her beautiful look in red came with a quirky twist of playfulness, thanks to her white-rimmed sunnies and printed headscarf. Her leaf printed red bikini top featured a cut-out detail in the front and tropical beach spirit. Kiara paired it with a matching red sarong which made it perfect for a day out in the sun.

Kiara layered her white two-piece with a classic tan crochet dress teaching us a lesson on how beach cover-ups can be a game-changer! While a bikini can be pulled off by anyone, it’s the choice of cover-ups that decides the style of your look. Letting her open hair enjoy the salty beach breeze, Kiara posed with her straw hat showing off her backless mini dress.

Which of the three looks from Kiara would you pick for a fun pool party? Tell us in the comments below.