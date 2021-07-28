Kiara Advani’s off duty styles proves her love affaire with tie dyed tracksuits

Kiara Advani is busy promoting her new movie with and has been giving us some back to back style goals with her stunning promotional looks. Be it the elegant off white saree drape or bright orange pantsuit, the diva always keeps her best fashion foot forward making us crave for more fabulous looks. Her off-duty looks from a few months back prove her obsession for tie-dyed outfits. The print of colour mix in cosy tracksuits was Kiara’s go-to number to look dapper and vibrant. If your wardrobe is missing the bright colours of happiness, take cues from the Kabir Singh actress to look sporty and flamboyant this monsoon.

Kiara Advani picked a multicoloured unicorn tracksuit from Cinnamon Stitch for her visit to a dubbing studio in Mumbai. The Rs 3,150 worth coordinated set came with a full-sleeved sweatshirt featuring an asymmetrical neckline and matching comfy joggers that cinched at her ankles. She paired the look with pink metallic kicks and opted for hoop earrings to complete her look. The Good Newwz star looked amazing with her sleek hair open and barely-there makeup.

She donned a three-piece set from the same brand that consisted of a tie-dye printed cropped jacket, white top and joggers that matched her jacket. Her sporty look in shades of pastel blue, pink and white was quite a statement. Kiara covered her face with a black mask and carried a black sling bag over her shoulder and rounded off the look perfectly in strappy sandals and hoop earrings. The hooded jacket was the highlight of her busy tracksuit set.

Kiara took her airport-style a notch higher, fusing the two major trends of the season, tie-dye outfits and buck hats. Her athleisure style featured a pair of purple tie-dye jogger pants that she teamed with a white camisole top and a pink tie-dye bucket hat. Her cosy airport look had a touch of street core spirit and it was elevated by her brown bah which had tassels all over. She wore her favourite pink metallic kicks and rounded off the look in ultra-glam style.

Which of her three off duty tie and dye looks would you like to steal? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 7 Times Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were Couple Style goals; From street style to red carpets