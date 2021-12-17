Kiara Advani’s Indo-Western ensemble by Anamika Khanna is perfect for a wedding party; Yay or Nay?

The wedding season is the best time of the year to sport some chic ethnic looks. While ruffle sarees and sharara sets donned the summer weddings of the year, a different version of it with jackets and velvet fabric choices is ruling the winters. As celebrities show us how to slay in style with their trendy fashion game, you don't have to worry about taking inspiration from anywhere else to look top-notch for your upcoming wedding party. Kiara Advani’s recent look from a party is our current favourite look that has all the swag and class to look trendy with traditional charm.

Her three-piece set from ace designer Anamika Khanna consisted of a blazer style jacket, a matching blouse featuring a plunging neckline, and a silky asymmetric skirt featuring thigh-high slits. Her coordinated jacket and sleeveless blouse bore a mosaic geometric sequin embellishment that brought in the bling needed to spruce up the wedding look. To balance the reflective top her cream skirt was kept plain with a broad waistband in the same hue. Kiara teamed up the look with a beaded choker necklace which stood out with its regal emerald green colour. She decked up with silver rings and cream stilettos and looked stunning in her party wear ensemble. Centre-parted poker-straight hair, glam makeup featuring glossy pink lips, loads of blush, perfect contours and smudged brown eyeshadow rounded off her ethnic avatar.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress’ Indo-Western style of teaming a skirt and blouse with a chic blazer is perfect for this wedding season and the fuss-free look assures comfort and style to make the most of the party. What do you think of her glamorous party-ready look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

