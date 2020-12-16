Kiara Advani’s loves her stunning black outfits and they’re definitely on our shopping list

Black outfits are a classic and it seems like Kiara Advani is a huge fan! Check it out

Black is a great colour when you don’t know what to wear. While it’s a go-to for boring days, you know that a black outfit will take your look to places if styled in the right way. From ball gowns to bodycon and casual attires, a black outfit is bound to steal hearts and Kiara Advani surely knows the fact right. The actresses often making the most of her wardrobe with all-black outfits and here are 5 of our top favourites.

First up, it’s one of our favourite looks by the diva. The actress chose for a gorgeous black bodycon that featured mesh details around the sleeves. The mesh fabric further bore starry prints in blue and white that elevated the black bodycon to a whole new level. The bodycon wasn’t just a winner in its own but when paired with a stunning makeup look and textured mane, it’s bound to make a statement!

Lounging like a true fashionista is Kiara Advani who looks no less of a gorgeous diva. She chose for the embellished wonder by Manish Malhotra and made the most of her look. The mermaid silhouette perfectly accentuated her curvy frame while the plunging neckline added extra oomph to the look.

Talking about black dresses, it’s difficult to miss this gorgeous polka dot number. Ms Advani wore the strappy creation for her day out making it the perfect wardrobe essential for a vacation. With a belt bag, the black wonder surely creates a statement!

Taking cues from one of her older looks, this sheer moment is truly one of the finest looks by the diva. With a cinched waist, tailored pants and a bralette covering all the right places, this look is truly listed down in our books of favourites!

Lastly, it’s this sheer moment on the red carpet that stole our hearts. With a one-shouldered silhouette and cinched waist, the outfit does full justice to her curvy frame. As if that wasn’t enough, the thigh-high slit and a red lip ensure all eyes are on her.

