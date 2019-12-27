Kiara Advani’s promotional wardrobe for Good Newwz is a whole mood and you cannot miss it

Good Newwz has already hit the theaters and is garnering a lot of accolades and appreciation. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

2019 is almost coming to a close and what a year this has been at the movies. While many might argue that 2018 was comparatively a better year than 2019. But there's no denying that there were some really good content driven films this year as well. As there just a few days left before the big close down of the year, one of the most awaited films, Good Newwz has already hit the theaters and is garnering a lot of accolades and appreciation.

The film stars , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Kiara Advani clearly has had a fabulous 2019. The diva kickstarted her year with her superhit number, First Class opposite in Kalank. Post this, Kiara got the biggest hit of her career, Kabir Singh, a movie which literally cemented her position in the industry. The film co-starred and is still the talk of the town given the controversial subject and the way the film was treated. Kiara Advani's promotional wardrobe for the film was extremely versatile. Let's take a look.

Kiara Advani in Dhruv Kapoor and Bershka

In this look Kiara has opted for a white button down which she teamed with black skinny jeans and threw in a golden metallic cropped jacket with black piping all over it. She styled her look with a face of fresh makeup, a messy hair bun, winged eyeliner and black knee length boots. We like the intention of trying something different but this look is quite a mess.

Kiara Advani in a pastel pink pantsuit

Kiara Advani gave us major boss lady vibes as she picked a pastel pink relaxed and flared pantsuit. Advani styled her look with a yellow neon lace bralette, layered jewellery, center parted sleek hairdo, filled in brows blush pink lips and cheeks and nude heels. We like!

Kiara Advani in Atsu

In this look, Kiara went all out as the stunner picked a bright sunshine yellow number. The Kabir Singh actress opted for a yellow jumpsuit featuring one shoulder full sleeves, an asymmetrical drape like addition and flared pants. She kept her styling simple with blow dried open hair, filled in brows, nude lips and matrix sunglasses. Chic indeed!

Kiara Advani in a denim jumpsuit

Clearly Kiara was in the mood of jumpsuits during the promotions of the film. Kiara opted for a sleeveless flared jumpsuit in a dark blue hue. The outfit featured a high neck with a front waist cut-out and flared heels. She styled her look with a messy low ponytail, filled in brows, nude lips and hoops. The belt added the edginess and we are all for it.

Kiara Advani in Massimo Dutti

Moving on, the actress was maybe in the mood to go all bold and give out boss lady vibes as she stepped out in a black Massimo Dutti pantsuit. She teamed her suit with a crisp white button down, a black tie and black pointy toes stilettos. She styled her look with a messy ponytail, filled in brows, golden studs and pink lips. The whole just looked too outdated and the makeup was a big no.

Kiara Advani in Emilio de la Morena

In the mood for white, Kiara picked a number in this pristine colour. The 27 year old picked an Emilio de la Morena strapless bodycon outfit with elaborate tiered ruffles all over it. She styled her look with side parted brushed open hair, a fresh face of makeup and orange strappy heels. We love the minimalism of the whole look.

Which look of Kiara Advani is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

