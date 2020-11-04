Kiara Advani, Samantha Akkineni to Kriti Sanon: 5 Stars who picked jumpsuits to ace the Indo Western look

Jumpsuits were all the craze at one point with almost everybody wearing them to every occasion. While the outfit does have its western roots, here are 5 times celebrities showed us how to sport it for traditional events.

One of the most fuss-free and casual outfits one can sport is the jumpsuit. A popular piece at brunches, parties and fashion events, this outfit has also taken the traditional route and become a popular piece of clothing at ethnic functions and events as well. Want to know how to sport the simple jumpsuit traditionally? These stars showed us how to pick out jumpsuits to ace the indo-western look.

Kiara Advani

The Kabir Singh actress opted for a fuss-free look for her close friend's wedding. She picked an ink blue jumpsuit by Papa Don't Preach that bore detailed gold embroidery around the v-neck and intricate traditional patterns on her flared pants. Styled with gold earrings and her hair pulled into a neat ponytail, it made for a simple ethnic look.

Kriti Sanon

For an event, Kriti Sanon looked radiant in a contemporary saree-style jumpsuit with a ruffle hem, by ace designer Ridhi Mehra. She styled her off-shoulder number with a statement belt and an emerald necklace and matching earrings to complete her ethnic look.

Samantha Akkineni

The South star also hopped on the bandwagon by sporting a simple floral jumpsuit by Mishru recently. Samantha's outfit bore spaghetti straps and hugged her lean figure while opening up into flared pants from her knee onwards. Styled with no accessories as her outfit was heavy as it is, she looked divine!

Aditi Rao Hydari

The diva picked out a black jumpsuit with white panelling at the bottom. Styled with an oxidised choker style necklace making for a statement accessory. Her hair was styled in a sleek, centre parting for a simple yet elegant look.



Taking note from Aditi Rao, Sonakshi also picked out black jumpsuit with an additional cape-style feature added to it. The cape bore simple yet elegant embroidery on the shoulder. A belt that cinched her waist and silver earrings completed the diva's elegant look.

Which actress' ethnic jumpsuit do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

