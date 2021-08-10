Kiara Advani in a saree and a casual outfit is a sight to behold; Yay or Nay?

Staying true to the title ‘star’ is Kiara Advani providing us with major style goals. She’s making every step she takes her runaway and thanks to her contemporary sartorial choices that have us super interested in wanting to cope with all her looks be it desi or airport-friendly outfits, it hits different when you know you’ve found the right inspiration that can take you anywhere.

From neon pantsuits to sarees, we've fallen in love with her latest style spree, and adding to the list are two ensembles. First up, the Kabir Singh actress was seen in a Punit Balana fuchsia pink saree that featured detailed multi-coloured Resham and dabka work at the borders. Stylist Eka Lakhani paired up this on-fleek saree with a matching strappy V-neck blouse that bore geometrical block and Resham work. To complement her saree, earrings weren’t in sight. Shri Paramani jewels’ statement necklace and Signature Jewellery’s emerald ring were used. Both made for a glorious statement. Kiara’s saree had all the oomph and nothing like makeup that blends along. Her intensely flushed cheeks, eyelids, and glossy lips all in pink with that bindi made for a breaking look. Groomed eyebrows, subtle eyeliner, and a sleek knotted low bun signed off her ethnic attire.

The co-stars of a soon-to-release were photographed at the airport. The duo sparked nothing but a chic vibe in their OOTD. The Laxmi actress was seen in triple-toned green palazzo pants made with silk satin. It also brought along a sporty element with the black buckle detail that was held with the same fabric. Her touchdown look was put together with a graphic tee that was folded at the hemline creating a cropped look and it also consisted of typography that read in black, “Yeh Dil Maange More”. Her multi-coloured sling back looked superb with her strappy gold flats and blue mask.

