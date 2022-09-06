Kiara Advani served comfort at its best look in a green textured maxi dress; Yay or Nay?

We're doing dresses over anything else again. Not that our preferences haven't been most obvious lately. And just like that most dresses give us a 'thank god it's the weekend' kind of feeling. To be honest it feels like the dress era is now in full force. If you're planning to look away from dresses, we don't know how successful you're going to be at that because celebrities are proving to us these are giving glamour in the best ways. This hue you see on Kiara Advani is so in, no matter whether it's light, deep, or any variant, it's well appreciated.

We're green with envy over the JugJugg Jeeyo actress's latest look. This isn't the first time though, she's got an enviable spread of maxis. Make the most of your next brunch outing all ready in what we say best qualifies for a perfect fashion moment. Happy to drown in the glory of this green monotone ensemble is us, is it your turn yet?

Last night Kiara was photographed in a shoot location dressed like a charm in Zara's maxi number. The secret here is its texture. Designed with 75% recycled polyester, the Kabir Singh starlet's Rs. 7,982.76 (Approx.) dress featured two noodle straps and a single tiered-like detail towards the panelled hem. Comfort all day, every day isn't it? That's what you get when you doll up with this one. With yellow flat woolly strapped footwear, a colour pop was added to this casual look. She wore heavy makeup as we could see a highlighted base, kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy peach lipstick, and blush. Her sleek hairdo with a middle part looks the easiest and prettiest to don.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani: 6 Celebs and their bag sightings from the recent past