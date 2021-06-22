Kiara Advani in shades of pink always made us go ‘Oh My’

Time to celebrate your passion for pink. Read on to wear shades of pink like Kiara Advani. Can one ever get bored of pinks?

Seeking happiness in trying out clothes always gives a new high. Whether you have an outfit or a colour you wear on constant rotation, it always works to keep you going because that’s where comfort lies for you. With a few updates added to these favourites fits of yours, there’s no room for conundrum or humdrum. Case in point? If you love a closet filled with pink, make them stay forever. Pinks have a charming factor of their own and look good on anybody and everybody. It’s the colour of the season that’s become the talk of the fashion world. If you aren’t inclined towards this hue, sorry you’re missing out on all the fun. Need another reason to trust this hue? Actress Kiara Advani proved pinks belong to the can’t-go-wrong category.

Read this guide to break free from your snuggly pajamas and have fun with pinks.

Do not wish to indulge in a minimalist aesthetic? You don’t need to with this dreamy drape. The tie-dye sequinned saree was casually draped over a strappy lavender silk blouse and clubbed with an open diamond-studded necklace.

Drama is always in. Here’s something to slay, courtesy: Shehlaa Khan. Do you have a pair of taffy pink skinny-fit sequined pants? Team it with a halter-neck high-low top that featured layers of ruffles.

Mini dress but worthy of massive love. Dress like the Good Newwz starlet in a bubblegum pink ruched dress. The off-shoulder number featured a flattering fit and asymmetrical hem with not-so-little flow trimmings. Wear it to an informal party and you’ll never regret it.

The Indoo Ki Jawani star always keeps things bright with a fashion-forward approach and this time around she proved it with a strapless hot pink jumpsuit. The midi-length apparel was designed with a knotted-bow detail at the top. Grab your white sneakers and get moving.

Can you move away from body-hugging ensembles? Not after you wear a similar kind. Kiara donned a Neeta Lulla crepe pink full-length outfit that bore a one-shoulder ruffle sleeve pattern and the waist-down mermaid fit was adorned with embellishments.

Love to be confined to your sweatshirts? The Kabir Singh actor chose to keep it casual with a rose pink sweatshirt and black pants. Slide your feet into a pair of heeled black boots to keep it cool.

