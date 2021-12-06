Kiara Advani in sharara sets showed how to keep your glam spruced up this wedding season

With the ongoing Shaadi season upon us that will see no end anytime soon, it's difficult to pay attention to just one outfit. That's probably how pleasing an ethnic ensemble can be. Just how sarees and lehengas have the limelight fixated on it at all times and yet we don't think of these as boring although it's seen and donned before a thousand times, we only find reasons to stay hooked to these.

The fashion world never settles with limited options. It's so vast, it gets hard for you to catch up on everything it offers. Well, here we are to give you some super appealing references that'll keep you covered through all wedding celebrations featuring Kiara Advani's desi glam moments powered by sharara sets in a pic-shell. Scroll on, ladies!

Let's begin with the latest look that's not even a week old. Want to look a little extra on your dearest bud's Haldi evening? Kiara was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in Ritika Mirchandani's three-piece set that featured a V-neck mini blouse embroidered with hundreds of sparkling embellishments. Teamed with this were the heavily and gorgeously embroidered sharara pants that came with a broad waistband and had metallic beads spread all over them. The long coat entailed shoulder pads and looked as lit as possible. Studded necklace and earrings with emeralds finished off her look.

Walking the ordinary and minimalist route isn’t your thing? Tap into the OTT mode with this pastel pink ethnic ensemble which consisted of a peplum-style blouse with full sleeves and sharara pants that bore embroidery that ran in shimmer work and pink thread work. It brought elegance that was dripped from head to toe. Conclude your look that’s best for pre-wedding festivities with simple earrings and rings. Necklaces don’t deserve a chance here. Your outfit will own the show.

A pink outfit is always the right start to any celebration. The hue that’s survived too long and continues to be welcomed by us time and again. The Kabir Singh actress picked out co-ords from Arpita Mehta that looked very breezy and lovely. Anyone could guess a typical Arpita Mehta signature, the cowrie shells that look every bit fabulous. The V-neck cropped number looked well put with printed sharara pants and a three-quartered jacket with an asymmetrical finish. Wear those statement earrings and you’re too good to go.

Sunshine on your mind? Let it show through your sharara. Don't want to save this colour for Haldi? Well, take the non-cliched route and let it keep you company at a wedding. Pull off a desi look as warm, vibrant, and too alluring as this one. Eka Lakhani styled Kiara in Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor’s set that had an eye-arresting halter-neck mini kurta beautified with floral embroidery and gota patti detailing. We love the sexy back that had the tie-up detail. Adding to the charm of this outfit were the white sharara pants that touched the floor with much panache. Work your look with statement earrings to seal it all together.

Another day, another ultra-charming Arpita Mehta design. A summery shade you probably wouldn’t be able to steer clear this winter. Play up the fun and say yes to this bandhani printed ensemble that consisted of a full-sleeved top with a ruffled hem and broad corset belt. Lock your look with pleated sharara pants detailed to perfection with cowrie shells. Let hoop earrings be the sure-fire accessory here.

