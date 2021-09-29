Kiara Advani to Shilpa Shetty: 5 Times divas incorporated the tie dye trend into their traditional wear

The tie-dye craze has been around for quite sometime now and looks like it is here to stay! It adds a trendy vibe to your outfit and makes you stand out. These Bollywood divas have glamorously incorporated this trend into their ethnic wear and how! Here are a few of our favourite tie-dye traditional looks by our favourite leading ladies.

Shilpa Shetty ages like fine wine and we just can't stop swooning over her dress sense. She set our social media feeds on fire with her sultry look in a purple tie-dye saree by Reeti Arneja. The ensemble featured a purple and white half sleeves blouse that sported tie-dye work and bore a plunging V neckline. Shilpa paired it with a matching skirt that had a front slit and a pallu-like dupatta extended from the belt of her skirt. The fusion look seemed like a pre-stitched saree. Shilpa went all out on the jewellery with a nose ring, extra long silver earrings, silver bangles and finger rings. For her footwear, she opted for transparent heels.

Another example of evergreen beauty who loves to dress in modern trends is Madhuri Dixit. She added a modern twist to her ethnic attire as she chose a fuchsia tie-dye saree by Akanksha Gajria. The chiffon saree was decked in intricate silver mirror work along the border and also on the hemline. It also had a few tassels at the end of the pallu. She teamed the saree with a sleeveless silver mirror work blouse that matched the border of the saree. The Dhak Dhak girl completed the look with statement silver earrings, a pearl bracelet and finger rings.

Kiara Advani

Count on Kiara Advani to bring in the tie-dye trend into her festive looks. The actress picked out a pink and purple tie-dye and sequin saree by Akanksha Gajria for a roka ceremony. The drape was decked in pink tie-dye prints over the white material and the decked sequins added a resplendent shimmer. She paired the saree with a purple noodle-strapped blouse. The Kabir Singh actress teamed the look with a statement diamond neckpiece.

Sporting yet another tie-dye traditional outfit, Madhuri Dixit looked ethereal in black and white tie-dye silk lehenga by Reeti Arneja. The lehenga set adorned in placement embroidery, featured an embroidered jacket-style banjara blouse. The sleeveless blouse bore a V neckline replete with sequin and thread embroidery. She teamed the blouse with a black and white tie-dye lehenga, adorned with sequined gota embroidery on the waistline and the hem. The look was completed with a black silk organza dupatta with borders that matched the blouse. She rounded off the look with silver floral drop earrings, matching hath phool and a ring.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked like a bright ray of sunshine in a tie-dye yellow and fuchsia sharara set by Akanksha Gajria. The handmade sharara set featured a tiered cami kurta with an adorable flare and was teamed with matching sharara pants. The cami kurta was decked in golden zari work and Kriti added a retro vibe to the look by accessorising it with a hairband from Joey and Pooh. The Bachchan Pandey actress let her outfit do all the talking as she skipped the accessories.

Which actress looked the best in a tie-dye traditional outfit according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

