Kiara Advani shines bright in a Manish Malhotra saree while redefining sequin slay; Yay or Nay?

If sarees are all things love for you, we’d love to assume that to dazzle also falls under your area of interest. Ethnic attire has a slick element attached to it which makes you want to live in them if they permit, forever. If you’re looking for a saree switch from no-shine to everything sequins, while elegance remains key, check this out.

Our hearts have been snatched and we have actress Kiara Advani to blame. She's on a saree streak and so are we when a star so breathtakingly gorgeous gives the inspiration of one’s sartorial dreams. Spotted yesterday in a Manish Malhotra beige saree from the Nooraniyat collection, she looked like the goddess solely sent to earth to bless our feeds. A saree as pretty as her, it featured gold metalwork sequins that ran over the floral patterns on the saree and the borders. The golden tassels at the hemline of the pallu pepped up the lustrous drape. Stylist Eka Lakhani teamed it with a strappy sweetheart neckline blouse that was beautified with the same sequins.

To bring a little colour to her outfit, Eka turned to statement earrings that entailed triple jhumkas each with green kundans that brought all the glamour. Her makeup and hair followed the “subtle is classy route” that had her tresses open in waves, cheeks brushed in pink, eyelids coloured, eyes outlined with kohl, and eyebrows groomed and glossy lips.

