Kiara Advani showed floral is forever love in a co ord set; Yay or Nay?

With Kiara Advani on a promotion rut, we’re getting infinitely intrigued to have fun with playing dress up now and again. Just when we assumed it was only pantsuits that made for the building blocks of her style game, her desi outfits and casuals proved us wrong recently. If you’re looking for something pepped up everyday, she’s the perfect fashion icon you can borrow notes from.

The Kabir Singh actress was photographed at the airport in a satin co-ordinated combo. She kept it snazzy and pretty in a multi-coloured number that featured yellow, red, pink, ivory and so on. The floral printed outfit featured a V-neck top and mini shorts. The cropped top entailed buttons, three-fourth sleeves and a tie-up detail. She made it look put together with shorts that bore a waistband and mini curve-like detail at the sides. Kiara proved that floral isn’t just for a day out at the park, beach or a dinner date, it’s a fool-proof formula that needn’t push the envelope to look modish anywhere and everywhere.

Kiara’s Christian Dior black and white tote was one of her favourites and here’s another from Christian Louboutin that’s been visiting cities with her. The Frangibus tote bag featured leather handles in white and silver embellishments with the brand name printed on the bag. She rounded off her look with gold-hued strappy flats and a blue mask.

