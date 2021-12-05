Kiara Advani showed how to add the cool to a formal outfit with Ralph Lauren's tan jacket: Yay or Nay?

Winter is known for all things leather but a cotton jacket is just as awesome. We'd all suspend a few outfits that no longer seem to serve us in favour of something that's as comforting and makes bundling up a warm experience. No matter how much of a massive fashion enthusiast you consider yourself to be, there's always more to welcome into your closet that fits the season's requirements.

Here, comes the hero of the month, also referred to as a jacket donned by Kiara Advani. Trust a star they said, we're here to live in it, we mean the game-changing piece for the chilly days ahead. The 29-year-old was styled by Lakshmi Lehr for an event in a tan Ralph Lauren jacket that featured text print, embroidered, and snakeskin patches scattered all over the full-sleeved number. The Rs 256,000 single-breasted jacket also entailed four pockets and embellished appliqués placed on the collar and sleeve that brought an unconventional aesthetic to the cosy number.

Kiara looked ever-so stylish with the spick and span white shirt which sat partially unbuttoned and tucked in entirely. This was teamed with checkered trousers, love the boss lady vibe! Mini gold hoop earrings and black pointed-toe black heels accessorised her look in a fuss-free way. Going to the office all dressed up feels like a distant past thing? On a day when you choose to go informal, you can replicate this look and have it tweaked to make it work-appropriate. Otherwise, pull this off straight as is when going out.

The Laxmii actress had her glow on with the highlighter complementing her skin. She went with the monochrome pink look for her makeup and her ultra-sleek hair looked gorgeous on her.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

