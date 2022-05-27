Kiara Advani showed summer's favourite fashion elements in casual and Indo-western looks; Yay or Nay?

This season of sultry skies is all about effulgent fashion. And, if you're fashion savvy, let's say it out loud, you won't settle for anything that doesn't fail to meet the best of the best style. There are days when the weather can be so bamboozling, that it'd make you want to rethink your choices. But, we know only a carefree outfit works all the time. Let's take a look at Kiara Advani's latest fashion serves that hit the needed style note as both outfits are summer-apt.

Maxi dresses are more desired now than in any other season. So, what are we here for if we don't get you to tap into some hacks and fun? Where is your jacket? No, not the leather of bulky puffer jackets, it's so hot, and don't think twice to say no to those. Get your denim jacket out and don't dread the heat. Style it as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 rocked a green full-length ensemble with a sweetheart neckline and right below was a smocked detailed band. Cute in every angle, it opened into a flare and mimicked the look of a panel skirt. Kiara teamed this with a cool denim blue jacket, strappy feathered-detailed footwear, and accessories that have been on rotation: offbeat black circular sunnies and Christian Dior's grey tote bag.

Got an event happening by the beach? Say pre-wedding celebrations, bridal parties, baby showers, or anything that calls for a gala time? With floral print and swimwear in, let's get a very-blue look that loves a dose of oomph. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actress wore the periwinkle overlay set by Rishi & Vibhuti which included a halter-neck bralette with colourful embroidery and rusted gold tassels. This was teamed with high-waisted colourful flower printed sharara pants which opened into dreamy flares. What screams party to you here? We'd say the floor-length sheer blue shrug with embroidered striped silver detailing, sequins and tassels. This indo-western outfit was accessorised with tasseled earrings. Fabulous!

