Kiara Advani shows all the sunshine hues to spoil yourself to with mini dresses

With the weather report hinting at sunny days, dresses are easily one of the outfits that are key to your summer wardrobes. A true example of comfort, it becomes just so easy to spend your time in these flattering ensembles. This season's trends come packed with knockout hues from pastels to massively bright ones, and we're here to tell you that yellow and its sibling shades are the winners. As we continue to rave about its spotlight-owning behaviour, here's how to wear it the Kiara Advani way.

All those party lights are glowing but the crowd has its eyes on you. How obvious when sequins are living their moment in full force, right? For an awards event, the Shershaah actress donned a Dhruv Kapoor solid yellow gown that came with straps, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit. Hot damn we proudly admit and a mini train made it all perfect. She wrapped up her glam avatar with Farah Khan Ali floral design earrings and ankle-strap stilettos with embellishments.

We're back at it again, say to give our vote to the monochrome trend and bodycon dress mania. For a date where simple is the mood, opt for a sleeveless mustard yellow knee-length dress. Keep it just as spiffy with strappy gold flats and a black sling bag.

Never the one to miss on a hot dress? Just saying, the drama looks good on you. The 29-year-old took a contemporary look ahead with this floor-sweeping attire. This gown with a train entailed full sleeves, chunky embellishments, and organza fabric designed in square patterns. It raised the stakes of glamour and oomph with sheer doing all the magic. She kept her accessories simple with rings alone.

The weekend isn't far away. Rings a bell? You may date your partner. So to keep it cute, we have this mini dress in mind. This sleeveless number curated with lace and a plunging neckline also have ruffles that make it more fabulous and sensuous. The Guilty actress rocked this ensemble with neutral-toned pointed pumps. Why go matchy-matchy when you can style it the way you like?

Bring on the elegance with this silk gown. Be the light in this yellow off-shoulder attire that came with a thigh-high slit and silver glitzy embellishments placed on it like a piece of art. To match it, a thin belt with a high-shine buckle was used. Just look at how graceful the train is seated flat. The Indoo Ki Jawani star put her red-carpet look together with colourful ankle-strap heels.

