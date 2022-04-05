Kiara Advani shows blue is the new fab with jumpsuits that define elegance and chicness in equal measure

Jumpsuits have always stood the test of time especially when spring and summer are in full bloom. And, there's no better time than now to call for quick closet add-ons that can make this season's styling the best for even the faint-hearted. These one-piece ensembles not only ooze a chic vibe but also keep a check on making your everyday look comfortable. Can't wait to tap into the all-out glamour frenzy? Blue is the colour that can do you fab with some tips borrowed from Kiara Advani's style diaries from shaadis to street style, these looks will find a permanent spot in your mind.

Set your party stage on fire. We pulled out the most recent monochromatic look first that the Shershaah actress wore to a red-carpet event. Dressed fiercely in a Naeem Khan jumpsuit, it featured a plunging V-neck, pockets, and flared pants. The full-sleeved sequin blue attire with an in-built belt was max hot and a showstopper as Celebrity stylist, Lakshmi Lehr chose sans accessory look.

Time for some cool looks, friends! Found a favourite jumpsuit? Take these styling tips and make it look anew twice. For casual hangs with your pals, here's how to rock it. Opt for a ribbed jumpsuit with overlap detail and style it with a white jacket, fringe shoulder bag, and loafers. Perfect for when the temps get moody or rather unpredictable.

Next, Kiara wore the same blue sleeveless ensemble but skipped her jacket to give a complete show of it and the matching fabric belt. The 29-year-old nailed her OOTD with her Christian Dior arm candy, kolhapuri flats with mirror-work, and a black mask.

If 2022 looks like a bright year, it surely is because all those weddings that saw a halt due to the pandemic are now finally happening. To the days of fab style missed, here's us showing you how to make a best-dressed wedding guest look come true. The Guilty starlet donned an ink blue jumpsuit by Papa Don't Preach. This had a plunging neckline detail and was beautifully done with gold embroidered patterns. Can't wait to dance away? Nothing like what those flared pants can do for you. Accessorise it up with gold earrings and bracelets.

All summer days are chic with cut-outs doing the rounds. If you're already on denim high, the Laxmii actress' Esse Clothing jumpsuit can effortlessly expand your favourite outfits list. This halter-neck ensemble bore a zip-up pattern and high-waisted bottoms with a flared detail. It had much oomph with the hoop earrings and belt as its accessories.

Which is your favourite jumpsuit? Let us know in the comments below.

