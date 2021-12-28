Kiara Advani shows how to get a hot fashion fix with a fleece hoodie dress, Dior tote & socks: Yay or Nay?

This holiday season has been about two things essentially. One, glamming out ourselves with party outfits, and second, booking tickets because who doesn't love a vacation? If you're going through the latter phase, we understand the challenges an outfit needs to meet to keep you feeling like a freshly baked, hot cookie. If you've found a thousand reasons to reach for bomber jackets, trench coats, and puffier ones, maybe suggest you also live in the moment of winter fashion with a cute little dress?

A fresh inspiration poured in this morning straight from the Mumbai airport. We spotted Bollywood's rumoured couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dressed undeniably spiffy. Whilst we took a minute and more to ruminate where the duo is headed, we were intrigued by the actress' ensemble. Girls, are you with us? You can't miss this inspiration we call cool and cop-worthy.

All ready for fun and relaxing no-work days ahead, the Kabir Singh actress donned a multi-coloured mini dress curated with fleece fabric. This also entailed a hoodie and bore a checkered-like pattern on it. Those two tiny slits of the full-sleeved dress looked ever-so-cute. This can be an easy lesson on bundling up this season. Why go for multiple layers when one outfit can come close to performing the same job? She got that old-school glam on with Christian Dior socks. Reminds you of school days? Kiara wore it with lace-up white shoes for a sporty touch. We know she's a lover of the French luxury fashion house and to add another tote to her closet, she chose a grey bag this time that had the brand logo on it. With oversized sunnies, a white mask, pink pout, and tresses left open and straight sealed up her travel look comfortably.

