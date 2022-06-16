Kiara Advani shows how to have a blast with colours in a tie-dye printed co-ordinated set; Yay or Nay?

Co-ordinated sets have become near and dear to our closets, hearts, and IG feeds. When was the last time you came across one? We spotted one a couple of minutes ago and it looks very much in tune with summer. Another fashion detail to pay attention to is the tie-dye print. With a fabulous history of rolling out winning looks, all we can think of is a haul that needs to follow after this. For an easy look, bringing the best of two of fashion's trends has never looked more awesome. Kiara Advani looks fly, now is your turn!

Go co-ordinated but colour it up. Looks like the spiffy stuff for summer brunches and days by the park. In our fashion books, the limit to own colourful outfits this season doesn't exist. Well, the monsoon isn't too far away so why must we stick to just one colour when life can look like a party? We can't possibly talk about how fun our day looks without mentioning Kiara's latest look for Jugjugg Jeeyo.

From indo-western ensembles to coordinated combos, she's killing it and the one that was served to us today was no different. The 29-year-old rocked a casual look in a two-piece satin ensemble which featured a vibrant colour clan from red, pink, blue, to orange. Her collared number had two buttons held together while the rest were kept unbuttoned, untucked and so chic. With its sleeves rolled up, this was teamed with high-waisted bottoms with a flared fit.

Kiara's hairdo looks pretty with a middle part, a long mane styled into subtle waves. Her matte makeup consisted of a pink pout and eyebrows were groomed and gaps were covered. When your look's aesthetic is playful and fail-proof, do not force-in accessories. Stick to something as seen here. Gold earrings and transparent strapped peep-toe PVC heeled stilettos rounded off her look for the day.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

