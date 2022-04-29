Kiara Advani shows the ultimate code to a chic style lies in blue denim ensembles

As usual, denim is making its waves and we'd expect nothing less than a chic game from this good old fashion blessing. Denim has such a versatile behaviour that it gives us volumes of reasons to speak of how fabulously it can be paired up with any ensemble. With summer here, keywords to remember are sexy and comfy style at its finest. Kiara Advani appreciates a good denim look especially in blue and it looks like the undefeated timeless piece we need to stay chic-ed up! Tips to borrow are right here!

No room for a love triangle you say? Put your rugged denim shirt with embellishments on and tuck it in the best with high-waisted ripped jeans. The bottom line? You don't need to put on skinny-fit jeans in summer anymore. Accessorise it with the cool-girl formula, say black circular sunnies and ankle-strap stilettos.

All the denim skirts, meet us as soon as possible. The Laxmii actress looked like an epitome of both cute and hot as she was dressed in everything H&M. A graphic printed purple tee was styled into a knot and was further flanked with a denim jacket that had its sleeves heavily embellished. This feature was much like her high-waisted mini skirt. Perfect for a night out, you can add in accessories such as layered silver necklaces, hoop earrings, and neon green peep-toe stilettos. A little jazzy is a little too good!

Go all-out with denim but make it 2022. That's the right quirky update we all need. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress opted for a two-toned blue denim set that consisted of a strappy top with a pearl-embellished crop top that also had an asymmetric hem, side cut-outs, and contrast-stitch details. This was combined with pants that bore multiple cut-outs. Her movie's promotional look was rounded out with square-soled footwear. Looks like she loves cut-out ensembles a little too much lately.

You know it's the best of both worlds when you see a checkered print and denim come together. The Shershaah starlet rocked a halter-neck Atsu jumpsuit that made for a criss-cross detail at the back, a cut-out at the front, and denim pants. Found a brunch outfit? Get gold reverse-triangle-shaped ones to wrap up your look.

Summer is in its iconic self (fashion-wise) when spotting shorts become an everyday sight. The Good Newwz actress gave her vote to a denim-on-denim airport look. Kiara sported high-waisted light blue denim shorts that had their frayed hem folded up and this was teamed with a white top and a tie-dye jacket. Gucci Diana's tote bag and sneakers concluded her OOTD.

Which look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

