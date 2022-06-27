Kiara Advani shows us how to think blue and glam in a strapless bodycon dress; Yay or Nay?

Just when we thought we can’t sit with a strapless dress this season, little do our hearts want to accept the reality of the weather. We’re still not over how summer defined fashion to us. It was wholly comfortable but when you have a dress as cute as this one, is it non-negotiable? No, please come to mumma already! Forget the gloom, revisit what glamour actually looks like with this inspiration from Kiara Advani’s latest look.

It’s getting a little too blue in here. Don’t tell us you’ve missed Kiara’s denim-on-denim look in a corset top and trousers for JugJugg Jeyo, have you? Here goes another that’s amazingly chic mini dress. Monsoon doesn’t need to influence how you style your look if you have a jacket to keep you calm and warm. But, Kiara chose to give it a skip and rocked a body-hugging corset attire.

This monotone ensemble had a sweetheart neckline, panels placed in vertical patterns, and a waistband that had gold hardware. Stand-out details deserve a special mention, namely, the textured bow placed towards the side and the frayed hem which made it nattier. To vamp it up, get your OOTD to include some colours, say with multi-coloured pumps which had spikes embellished on them.

Got no chunky accessories that look over the top? You’re on the right track, let your dress get its attention as Kiara had just gold hoop earrings to round off her look. Her hair was styled into a side partition with waves that sat free, her eyes were heavy on kohl eyeliner and the star’s lips were gorgeously glossy.

