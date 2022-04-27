Kiara Advani shows yellow completes summer style in a RSR by Riti Rahul Shah strapless dress; Yay or Nay?

Yellow has caused a style racket we don't wish to forget. That's how bright and lovely our summer-powdered days' look. It's the season that keeps on giving some glamour and to relish it is something we're here for. If you were to head to a party, would you pick the classic and standard red dress? Feeling saucy is a thing that stays a priority you say? This dress is just the refresh your eyes and style needs.

Kiara Advani goes glam again and this time around she brought the fun side of the hot season in a dress. It was just yesterday we saw her rock a cut-out sequin dress for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's trailer launch. She's keeping the fabulous streak on as today was a day dedicated to causals in the morning and next a midi dress followed into the promotional mode. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the 29-year-old looked gorgeous in a RSR by Riti Rahul Shah strapless monochrome ensemble that bore an asymmetric neckline and pointed-V shaped hems which were accentuated to a stunning height with the thigh-high slit giving a glam company.

Trust us when we say this attire made us want it in our closet immediately. It also had a belt to match which was well put with a side knot. Kiara's look broke up with the single-hue code as neutral-toned pumps and gold hoop earrings brought it all together as beautifully as possible. She had a knotted hairdo on and the diva's makeup stayed minimal and all stunning.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

