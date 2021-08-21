Kiara Advani shows you 3 trendy hairstyles to make your desi outfits look STUNNING this Raksha Bandhan

When it comes down to girls and their special days like Raksha Bandhan, they always want to look their best - right from outfit to makeup. So, while we’re at it, who better to give us style inspiration than the gorgeous, Kiara Advani?

While we know you all must have already sorted out the outfit situation, here’s everything you can do with your hair to amp up your wardrobe for the festivities.

Rope braid

Rope braids are a trendy yet quirky way to add that extra bit of oomph to your outfit, especially when you deck it up like Kiara Advani! With a sleek ponytail rolled around with a thin gold string. With two tendrils framing her face, this is a great way to amp up your look and as a bonus, it works perfectly well for second day hair!

The Classic Low Bun

This traditional hairstyle is getting extremely popular in the last few months and it’s a classic that you cannot miss this Rakhi. It's a perfect match for everything from a saree to an anarkali. All you need to do is part your hair in the centre and roll in the back and secure it with a rubber band.

Voluminous Waves

If you’re not someone who likes their hair tied on special occasions, you cannot miss out on letting your curls do the talking. No matter what you’re wearing, leaving your mane down in cascading soft curls is always a good option!

Which hairstyle do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

