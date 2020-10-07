Kiara Advani to Shraddha Kapoor: 6 Times celebs convinced us pink lehengas are the perfect festive outfit

The perfect dainty and feminine shade is a major winner among the hottest leading ladies of Bollywood, who swear by the colour for the festive season.

When it comes to dressing up, nobody does it better than Bollywood's leading ladies. Be it red carpets, weddings or even smaller events like running errands, they are always impeccably dressed. With the festive season coming up and more weddings taking place, we need not look any further for inspiration when it comes to dressing up. Every diva seems to favour the pretty and feminine baby pink shade and has sported in different ways. Check them out!

Kiara Advani

For a wedding, Kiara picked out a lovely pink lehenga with detailed embroidery and embellishments all over it. Styled with a full sleeve blouse potli and sunglasses, we can't think of a more chic look for a day wedding.

Ananya Panday

Want to glam up in the simplest way without grabbing too many eyeballs? Ananya Panday in this blush pink dress and metallic finish by Amit Aggarwal is your go-to. Bonus points for the lacy pink blouse that was subtle yet elegant and went with the overall look.



In this grand Manish Malhotra number, Shraddha Kapoor proved that florals are always a good idea. She sported an ombre hued pink and white lehenga with floral embroidery all over it, paired with an elegant blouse and sheer dupatta. This made for the perfect bridesmaid look we thought!



Florals and pink make a striking combination and even Alia Bhatt agrees. She looked divine in a striking floral embroidered skirt paired with a sequin pink blouse. Paired with simple jhumkas and an elegant dupatta, Alia was a vision!



Up for experimenting? Take inspiration from 's Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga that bore detailed laser cuts to make for an intricate pattern. The baby pink hue flattered her skin tone and looked ethereal when styled with an organza embroidered sheer dupatta.

Tara Sutaria

Looking for a lighter hue? Tara Sutaria's Punit Balana number has you covered! The light flowy lehenga featured golden embroidery around the hem and was paired with a small blouse and simple dupatta with a matching border. For a different look, Tara took a step back from the straight hair her contemporaries had and opted for voluminous bouncy curls instead!

Which diva's pink lehenga is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

