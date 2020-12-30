  1. Home
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra make a stylish pair at the airport in tie dye & vibrant colours: Yay or Nay?

The rumoured couple headed out of the city to ring in the New Year together with their airport style on point! Take a look.
6401 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra make a stylish pair at the airport in tie dye & vibrant colours: Yay or Nay?
With just one day left for the year to end, celebrities are all set to bring in the new year with their better halves. A lot of Bollywood's favourite couples including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have already left the city while others are slowly heading out today. The rumoured couple and on-screen co-stars in upcoming film Shershah, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted together at the airport to catch a flight together! 

Known for keeping her airport attire comfortable, Kaira Advani picked out a pair of purple tie-dye jogger pants that she paired with a simple white tank top. A brown tassel bag, metallic pink chunky sneakers, a pink tie-dye bucket hat and black face mask completed the actress' airport look. She left her freshly blow-dried locks lose as she walked with her Shershah co-star. 
Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand opted for a more colourful look. He picked out a pair of bright orange pants that he wore with a black tee. A silver hoodie with contrasting black piping, white sneakers, a black face mask, aviator sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton monogrammed backpack that contained all the actor's essentials, completed Sid's airport look. 

The Shershah co-stars walked side-by-side while keeping it casual at the airport. While we love Kiara's look from head-to-toe, Sidharth Malhotra could have dropped the metallic jacket for a more trendy look. 

What are your thoughts on their looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know. 

