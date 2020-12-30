Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra make a stylish pair at the airport in tie dye & vibrant colours: Yay or Nay?

The rumoured couple headed out of the city to ring in the New Year together with their airport style on point! Take a look.

With just one day left for the year to end, celebrities are all set to bring in the new year with their better halves. A lot of Bollywood's favourite couples including and , and , have already left the city while others are slowly heading out today. The rumoured couple and on-screen co-stars in upcoming film Shershah, and Kiara Advani were spotted together at the airport to catch a flight together!

Known for keeping her airport attire comfortable, Kaira Advani picked out a pair of purple tie-dye jogger pants that she paired with a simple white tank top. A brown tassel bag, metallic pink chunky sneakers, a pink tie-dye bucket hat and black face mask completed the actress' airport look. She left her freshly blow-dried locks lose as she walked with her Shershah co-star.

Sidharth Malhotra on the other hand opted for a more colourful look. He picked out a pair of bright orange pants that he wore with a black tee. A silver hoodie with contrasting black piping, white sneakers, a black face mask, aviator sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton monogrammed backpack that contained all the actor's essentials, completed Sid's airport look.

The Shershah co-stars walked side-by-side while keeping it casual at the airport. While we love Kiara's look from head-to-toe, Sidharth Malhotra could have dropped the metallic jacket for a more trendy look.

What are your thoughts on their looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :viral bhayani

