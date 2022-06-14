Kiara Advani in S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil is a blue bombshell in a co-ordinated set; Yay or Nay?

It's impossible to miss a chance to soak in some glam blues. Step out or just do what you love to do best, scroll through social media and take note of the blue outfits you spot every day. Too many inspirations, yeah? Blue ensembles serve major allure, and here's a star-approved look for a cute and chic summer getup. Kiara Advani is on her upcoming movie's promotional rounds. It's an ideal signal to welcome some temperature-soaring ensembles before the monsoon kicks in.

There's another detail we kept away from you. Allow us to spill it already to you. Say hello to a coordinated ensemble. Tell us honestly, haven't you seen an excess of these this season? Should you be interested in another, nothing as fabulous as the one donned by the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress. Kiara's so very denim OOTD from S&N by Shantanu & Nikhil featured a strapless corset top with front open zip, gold mini circular embellishments, and asymmetrically placed panels. This light wash cropped number which costs Rs 16,500 was teamed by Lakshmi Lehr with bell bottoms.

Her high-waisted pants featured a flared silhouette from the knee and these had their charm retained with frayed details. While you sort out your brunch plans, we're here to list up accessories you may need to wrap your look. White hoop earrings and pointed-toe silver pumps tied were the edgy elements. Kiara's hair was left down and slightly curled. The 29-year-old's makeup featured pink lipstick, blush to match, eyebrows filled in and eyes lined with kohl. Need another fail-proof accessory? Carry a white clutch or a sling bag, fashion star, we see you!

