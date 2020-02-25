Kiara Advani, Sonam Kapoor to Shraddha Kapoor: THESE looks from the day gone by are worth a glimpse

Yesterday, our favourite leading ladies of Bollywood stepped out in their very best sartorial choices and left us with ample inspiration. Take a look!

Our beloved Bollywood celebs always manage to one up their fashion game, be it a red carpet event or a quick run to the gym. They don’t shy away from testing the waters when it comes to a new trend, colour or silhouette. And that's why we consider them our fashion saviour angels. From the fashionista to the conscious , yesterday was a dream for every fashion aficionado out there. We break down all the stunning looks donned by your favourite divas from the day gone by.

Sonam Kapoor

As Sonam Kapoor stepped out yesterday, she bowled us over with two stunning looks and we are in awe of her. The diva opted for a fit and flare floral gown by Etro and layered the off shoulder gown with a jacket by Ekaya Banaras. The short sleeved yellow and blue Banarasi silk jacket featured golden butti all over it. She completed her look with a pair of black and golden juttis by Shutiq. The Zoya Factor star accessorised her look with pearl and gemstone necklace, bangles and earrings by Bulgari. For her glam look, she wore a thin layer of makeup, filled in her brows and pulled back her locks in a low bun.

For the second look of the day, Sonam Kapoor slipped on a white and red skirt with a slight flare by Erdem. She paired her skirt with a monochromatic shirt by the same brand. She layered her printed outfit with a creamish white jacket by Erdem. The jacket featured pearl embellishments on the sleeves, peak lapels and a cascading front panel. She adorned the peak lapel of her jacket with a diamond and pearl encrusted brooch. She completed her look with a pair of gladiator-style wedges and dangling pearl earrings.

The 46-year-old stunner stepped out yesterday in a gorgeous black gown by Myor Studio. The floor length gown featured a ruching at the left seam which culminated in a thigh high slit. The gown also came with a long flowing cape. Malaika Arora topped off her look with a pair of black strappy heels and a diamond encrusted bangle and ring. For her glam look, she wore a neutral base, a nude lip hue and perfectly done smokey eyes. She parted she sleek long locks and let them down effortlessly.

For promoting her latest feature Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor has been donning quite a few effortless looks. Yesterday, she stepped out in a denim dress by Pankaj and Nidhi. The sleeveless dark blue denim dress featured pastel pink and blue embellishments on it. The dress also featured a v-neckline and the upper flap was held together with four button detailings. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and huge diamond encrusted hoops. For her glam, Shraddha let down her wavy locks, wore a blue winged liner and a pink lip colour.

Kiara Advani

On her way to the airport yesterday, the Kabir Singh star paired her high waisted flared pants with a grey bralette. Baring her midriff, she layered her bralette with a simple white shirt tied together at the front. She completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris and round rimmed shades. What caught our eye was the ultra-luxurious Givenchy tote bag Kiara flaunted. The diva kept her skin bare and pulled back her locks with a green headband.

Karisma Kapoor

For the trailer launch of her latest feature Mentalhood, the stunning Karisma Kapoor opted for a blazing red dress by Roland Mouret. The bodycon dress is an ideal silhouette for all you minimalists out there who like to keep it fuzz-free. She paired her dress with red pumps and completed her look. Karisma accessorised her look with small golden earrings by Misho Designs. For her glam, she opted for a ‘no makeup’ look and parted her smooth, wavy locks.

Taapsee Pannu

To promote her latest feature Thappad, Taapsee Pannu has joined hands with sustainability to create her promotional wardrobe. Yesterday she created two stunning looks wearing the same jacket by Mohammed Mazhar. The jacket featured notched lapels and ‘pacman’ inspired motifs. For the first look she paired her jacket with white flared pants and a black bralette. She topped off her look with a pair of black strappy sandals. She pulled back her hair in a low ponytail and voila!

For the second look, she layered the same jacket on a dual toned dress by Feb 06. The white and blue dress featured a stand collar and sheer blue flare. Taapsee topped off her look with a pair of black strappy heels and a low bun. She accessorised her look with a pair of white a blue earrings by Minerali.

Which look from the day gone by is your favorite? Comment below and let us know.

