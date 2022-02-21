Kiara Advani sparkles in a sunset-hued Tarun Tahiliani saree for the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Yay or Nay?

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 took place last night in Mumbai and witnessed the who's who from the film industry in attendance. One among the many stars to walk the red carpet was Kiara Advani who was nominated for the Best Actress category for her role in Shershaah, where she starred opposite rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

The duo walked the red carpet for the International Film Festival Awards separately and met up on the red carpet. For the event, Kiara was elegance personified in a sunset-hued saree by noted designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her ombre saree featured shades of lemon yellow that merged seamlessly into a bright orange hue. It also featured a sparkly gold border and was draped over a dull metallic gold blouse.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the actress sported a pair of dazzling gold and diamond jhumka earrings and a simple gold ring to accessorise her look. Her hair was pulled back into a classic low bun and styled with white jasmine flowers. Filled-in brows, kohl-lined eyes, contoured cheekbones, a minimal black bindi and neutral lips completed the diva's look for the red carpet.

We loved the 29-year-old actress' look in the ombre chiffon saree with colours that flattered her skin tone. She carried off the minimally styled look with absolute grace and elegance and we're set to take inspiration from this look for upcoming summer weddings!

