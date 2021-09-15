Kiara Advani steps out in a grey maxi dress styled with a contrasting Gucci bag; YAY or NAY?

Post the success of Shershaah, Kiara Advani has not only been applauded for her brilliant performance in the movie, but also for all the outfits she wore during the promotion of the film. She managed to make quite a strong style statement everytime she stepped out and the audience was in complete awe of her ability to pull off any outfit.

Kiara Advani has managed to set our hearts on fire time and again as she is seen dressed in various outfits. From sarees to lehengas to coord sets, there is really nothing that the actress cannot pull off. She has been quite popular among the youngsters for her minimalistic and fuss-free style and has often been applauded for her street style, casual looks. Everytime she steps out, be it for a promotional activity, for a dinner date or just for her gym class, Kiara looks mesmerising in literally every outfit.

The Kabir Singh actress stepped out in the city in a rather breezy outfit that is the perfect choice for summer wear. She was seen wearing a grey tiered maxi dress that gave us major midweek brunch vibes.

The grey maxi dress featured an elasticated bodice that descended into a flared tiered skirt. The flare of the dress was decked in cutout designs. The strappy dress bore a square neckline and cinched her at all the right places.

Kiara added a pop of colour to the outfit as she styled it with a sky blue coloured Gucci handbag with orange handles. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actress further maintained the simplicity of the outfit as she teamed it with strappy gold flats.

Did you like Kiara Advani’s grey maxi dress? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read 5 Times Katrina Kaif gave us major boss lady vibes in a daunting pantsuit