Kiara Advani steps out in a pantsuit with a neon bralette for Good Newwz promotions

Good Newwz is all set to release on December 27th 2019. The film features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi heart-throb Diljit Dosanjh.

Fashion has become an extremely integral part in one's day to day life. Bollywood has to be the face of fashion and style in our country. They are responsible for bridging the gap between runway fashion and high street styles. Film promotions in itself have become an open display of our favourite celebrities and their wardrobe. From wearing on-point attires to some having major misses, our celebs go through it all. Currently all of us are desperately waiting for Dharma Production's Good Newwz.

Kiara Advani who plays one of the leads in this light comedy film has been super busy with the promotions. Advani stepped out in an extremely light pink hued pantsuit. Her look included a double breasted blazer which she teamed up with a pair of boot-cut flared pants. She styled her look with a neon yellow lace bralette. Center parted brushed open sleek hairdo with filled in thick brows, pink cheeks, deep lips and layered jewellery completed her over all look.

While we do like the pantsuit and think that it suits her well too, we just aren't in favor of the neon yellow bralettes. The hair could have been played around with and we wish that she should have accessorized a bit more.

What are your thoughts on Kiara Advani's outfit? Are you liking her promotional wardrobe? Comment below and let us know.

