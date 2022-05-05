Kiara Advani strikes a chic summer brunch look in a blazer, crop top and denim shorts; Yay or Nay?

Looks like bold colours very much come to save a summer sunshine day. That's the norm most of us follow because our fashion books say so. Some just consider it as unsolicited tips and carry on with their own style of life. If you're the one to do the former, a frequent at following the instructions, here's a blazer that you will definitely adore. Although it's more of a winter saviour, it's just the refreshing take you could use to slay it like a cool girl.

Kiara Advani is always at work, fashion-wise as well. Her promotional looks for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are all for a glitzy and jazzy glamour. Another of her recent shots is a look that's for all brunch-goers. Summer fashion is all about honouring denim in its hottest self and that's when shorts need to come into your day's style landscape. As seen here, the 29-year-old rocked a lime green blazer with both sleeves pulled up which looked much like a modish tag-along to her ootd that also consisted of a white ribbed crop top with a deep V-neckline. This cute number was clubbed with high-waisted blue denim shorts that had a frayed hem.

Not all looks may get it right on what needs to be served. But, this one hit the top spot of the fashion bar as it also had a superb addition of yellow tie-up stilettos coupled with double transparent straps. Kiara's look was accessorised with two necklaces both pretty with pendants. Her hair was styled into a middle partition and the starlet's makeup stuck with that a pink tone.



