Kiara Advani SWEARS by monotone athleisure looks: 5 Times she made a strong case for comfy yet stylish outfits

It's been a while since athleisure has been trending. Kiara Advani is a strong advocate of the trend and loves her athleisure in monotone shades. Take a look at how she's aced it so far.

These days, dressing up isn't part of our plan. Staying comfortable & safe at home is a top priority right now. While it seems like we're back to square one, there are days when we do get sick of staying in our pyjamas all day. For when you need a little pick-me-up and want to get into something different and switch things up, you can always look to Kiara Advani. The diva loves her athleisure outfits that are perfect for lounging in as well as breaking a sweat. With monotone fashion being all the rage right now, she's our go-to for all things fashion.

While heading out of a meeting, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked striking in a lemon yellow athleisure look that she went on to share on her Instagram and revealed that her father picked out for her! The leggings hugged her toned figure and showed off her curves. Simple slippers, black sunglasses and poker-straight hair completed this off-duty look.

For her second look, Advani hopped on the lavender trend by rocking a light shade of cropped leggings. She styled this with a teddy-style cropped hoodie. A pair of pink jelly sliders, a black face mask, her hair thrown up into a messy bun, rounded off this casual yet comfortable look.

Making a strong case for olive green tones, Kiara also picked out an athleisure look in the shade. Aviator sunglasses, a hoodie tied around her waist a large tote bag, slippers and her hair left free were all about this sporty-chic look that the Laxmmi actress aced.

Not just leggings, tracksuits too are part of Advnai's athleisure wardrobe. At the airport, she kept cosy and comfortable in a teal blue velvet tracksuit that she styled over a simple white tank top and metallic shoes.

A raging trend right now has to be tie-dye. Always on top of her style game, Kiara picked a colourful tie-dye sweatsuit which featured an oversized sweatshirt and jogger pants. She styled this with her go-to metallic chunky sneakers, face mask and minimal gold hoop earrings.

Which of Kiara's monotone athleisure looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Gal Gadot: Who wore the ruffle blouse and black pants combination better?

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×