Kiara Advani takes her all black workout wardrobe a notch higher with pink accents; Yay or Nay?

Kiara Advani steps out looking like a true diva in her sporty ensemble. Check it out
21666 reads Mumbai
Kiara Advani takes her workout wardrobe a notch higher with pink accents; Yay or Nay?
The Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani has definitely risen to popularity after the release of the film. After that, we’ve managed to keep a close eye on her and to our surprise found out that she’s always ahead of the fashion curve no matter how casually she’s dressing up. She proved our point right on multiple occasions and today, she’s back with yet another proof of teh same. 

Advani who stepped out in the city to visit her designer friend, Manish Malhotra ditched her usual casual avatar for a sporty look. For the day out, Kiara went all out with her workout wardrobe as she chose for a pair of black yoga pants. She styled it with a bright pink sports bra and covered it up with a loose fit black tank top. The pink underneath played peek-a-book with the black tank giving off a trendy vibe to the look. 

The actress then let her long brunette mane down and covered her no-makeup face with a baby pink mask. What tied the look together was her pair of chunky kicks that bore pink and blue accents all over that perfectly matched the sports bra. A blue backpack clung to her shoulders while she hurriedly sat in the car. 

We are quite the fan of her sporty look and the way that she used the colour of her sports bra to an advantage to style the all-black look. 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Also Read: 5 Times celebs made a statement in colourful eyeshadow and took their makeup game to the next level

Credits :viral bhayani

