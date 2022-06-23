Kiara Advani in a tank top and paper bag pants makes it hard for us to forget summer; Yay or Nay?

Summer looked good on us and we'd still give it the credit it deserves. We forgot what it felt like to be wrapped up in clothes and to cash in on flashy prints and ensembles was all the fun. We're all due to pipe down the outfits of the last season and monsoon-proof our closet but are we really ready? If ‘Why should the cool die’ is the thought doing its rounds in your mind, here's something to give your approval to. Something we love: Kiara's latest look for her movie JugJugg Jeeyo promotions. Something we love max: It's easy to style and slay.

We're just one day away from the release of the said movie. Thank you, Kiara, for making us say multiple yes to co-ordinated sets, shararas, and indo-western looks. You made these look fabulous again and what a wholesome style journey it was, Lakshmi Lehr! Where's the lie when we say, 'A chic look is for everyone'?

The 29-year-old defined excellence with her recent casual look. Photographed yesterday at a shoot location in Mumbai, she rocked a sleeveless white tank top with a deep V-neckline. The tight-fitted ribbed number was clubbed with horizontal pinstriped paper bag trousers.

This high-waisted outfit featured an in-built belt which added a fashionable definition to her OOTD. Its flared fit can serve a good dose of comfort. It's no fashion secret that sometimes the most minimalist styling can take your look a long way. Keep it easy with black sunnies and mini gold earrings as you go ahead to grab some lunch with your pals. Round it off with transparent-strapped stilettos which continue to be the rage. Kiara's hair was sleek, left down, and her makeup included a neutral-toned glam.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: 6 Divas who proved to layer necklaces is too chic an undying trend